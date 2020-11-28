Carmen Electra Poses In Black Corset & Fishnet Tights With Legs Apart

Carmen Electra took to her Instagram account to share yet another smoking hot photo of herself, and her over 1.2 million followers were sure to drool over the shot.

In the stunning snap, Carmen posed in a black corset that buttoned down the front. The garment was strapless and featured a sweetheart neckline that could barely contain her colossal cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were on full display as the lingerie formed tightly around her slim waist.

She added even more sex appeal to the look with a pair of black fishnet tights and matching panties. The underwear was cut high over her curvy hips as the stockings wrapped snugly around her muscular thighs and calves.

She accessorized the look with a long, velour jacket, which she allowed to fall off of her shoulders. She also added a choker around her neck and a pair of sparkling earrings.

Carmen posed in front of a light-colored backdrop. She had her hip pushed out dramatically and her legs apart. She opted to bend one knee as both of her arms rested at her sides. She tilted her head and gave a smoldering stare into the camera with her lips pursued.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that curled at the ends as they hung down her back and tumbled over one of her shoulders.

Carmen’s followers appeared to fall in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 23,000 times within the first 15 hours after it went live on the platform. Her adoring fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 500 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Thank you for blessing us with another scorcher of you in hosiery,” one follower quipped.

“It’s our pleasure to support you. And we always will,” another stated.

“Thankful for you. Love to you always!” a third user wrote.

“So beautiful Carmen, have a great weekend,” a fourth person commented.

The former Baywatch actress doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showing off her fit figure in racy ensembles. She’s been known to rock sexy bathing suits, teeny tops, and scanty lingerie in many of her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carmen recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a tight gray t-shirt and a pair of bright red panties while biting into an ice cream cone. To date, that post has reeled in more than 22,000 likes and over 500 comments.