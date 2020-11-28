Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Rear In Tight Pants & A Pink Crop Top

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland thrilled her 3.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sexy snap taken from behind in which she flaunted her peachy posterior. The picture was captured outdoors, and Hilde stood on an expanse of pavement overlooking a beach. Pristine white sand stretched out in front of her, and the waves lapped at the shore, coating the sand in white froth. The ocean was a stunning shade of blue, and it stretched out to the horizon. A few fluffy clouds were visible, as well as a lifeguard stand.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Hilde’s flawless figure. She rocked an ensemble from the brand Freddy, whose Instagram pages she tagged in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

She rocked a pale pink off-the-shoulder crop top with ruched detailing on the back that added an extra embellishment to the garment. The piece had puffed sleeves that settled partially down her upper arms, leaving her sculpted shoulders and most of her slender arms exposed. The top ended part of the way down her back, leaving several inches of her bronzed skin on display as well.

She paired the shirt with high-waisted gray trousers that fit her like a second skin. The bottoms had an ‘X’ detail on the back of the waistband that drew attention to her hourglass shape, and pockets on her shapely rear. The fabric clung to her fit figure, showing off her curves to perfection.

Her long blond locks were pulled up in a messy ponytail, with a few strands remaining loose. The wind appeared to be blowing, tousling her tresses, which she secured with a colorful scarf for an extra feminine touch. She kept the additional accessories simple, adding a pair of earrings and some sunglasses.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 86,200 likes in just one day. It also received 631 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“You look wonderful,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Perfect view,” another follower chimed in, not specifying whether he was referring to the landscape or to Hilde’s figure.

“How beautiful this photo is, you always do exceptional shoots. How much creativity! You always have very special and never banal photos, I love your feed,” a third fan remarked.

