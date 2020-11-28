Rapper Doja Cat Shows Off Cleavage & Hourglass Curves In Skintight Cream Corset

Rapper and singer Doja Cat smoldered in her most recent Instagram update. She wore lingerie as outerwear and paired it with pants that screamed for attention. The photo sparked an immediate frenzy among her 8 million followers who immediately raced to view her offering.

Doja recently partnered with Pretty Little Thing and revealed that she would have her own collection with the outlet. On Friday, she promoted her clothes and encouraged her fans to take advantage of PLT’s giveaways this year. She wrote that she didn’t want her fans to miss out. She added a double heart and winking emoji to her caption.

Doja wore a cream corset with a pointed hem. The skintight garment clung to her upper body and put her décolletage and sizeable cleavage on display. Besides the customary boning along the sides, it also had three seams running over her bust and across her stomach region.

The corset had a hook-and-eye fastening in the front, for easy access and the ability to quickly switch up the look. In this shot, Doja undid a few of the hooks to up the risqué factor.

The lingerie also drew attention to her flat stomach and minuscule waist. It highlighted her enviable hourglass figure and trim shape.

On the bottom, Dona rocked a pair of fake crocodile wide-leg trousers. The pants had a high waist and skimmed her thighs before flaring out around her legs.

Doja parted her hair on the side and styled her hair in soft, loose waves. She allowed her blond tresses to rest gracefully on her shoulders and back. Her locks framed her face. She added some sparkle with several necklaces around her neck.

The singer posed against a pink velvet setting. The soft backdrop contrasted with her racy ensemble as it had delicate, feminine undertones.

Doja posed by putting her weight on one hip and putting the other leg forward. She then placed her hand on her forehead and looked directly at the camera. She parted her lips and gave the lens a provocative look.

The rapper’s fans loved the offering and immediately engaged with her on social media. The photo has already garnered over 500,000 likes and a slew of comments.

“You are literally such a baddie,” one person wrote and added heart-eye emoji.

Another declared their feelings.

“You’re beautiful. I love you,” they gushed.

“Body goals! You are so hot, Doja,” an admirer complimented her.

Doja recently collaborated with Bebe Rexha on her new song “Baby, I’m Jealous.” The Inquisitr reported that the duo wore some jaw-dropping outfits in a social media share.