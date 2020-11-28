Ashley Alexiss Looks Sinfully Sexy In A Tight, Glittering Dress & Tiara For Her 30th Birthday

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a series of snaps taken for her 30th birthday. As she explained in the caption, she opted to hold a very small gathering in order to comply with COVID restrictions, but her husband had arranged cut-outs of members of her friends and family who couldn’t be there, many of which were visible in the shots.

Ashley got all dolled up in a sexy red gown that highlighted her hourglass shape to perfection. The garment was crafted from a deep burgundy fabric that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin, and featured embellishments all along the material that sparkled under the light. The look had a low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and the fabric clung to her ample assets before nipping in at her slim waist.

The gown had a mermaid silhouette, clinging tightly to her voluptuous hips and thighs before transforming into a looser fit from the knees down. The look even seemed to include a subtle train for added drama.

Ashley continued the glamorous vibe with her accessories, choosing to place a tiara atop her long, blond locks, which tumbled down her chest in soft waves.

In the first shot, she stood beside a circular table with a three-tiered Christian Louboutin cake atop it. For the second shot, she kept her spot near the cake, but was in the midst of popping a balloon.

She included a few additional photos in which she posed alongside the limited amount of individuals who attended the party, and she absolutely glowed as she smiled at the camera.

Ashley also had a short video clip amongst the slides that showed her extinguishing the candles atop her cake with the help of a small black device rather than breathing on it. She finished with a clip in which she emerged from a luxurious-looking black vehicle and stepped out onto a red carpet, as well as a group shot of the party attendees.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the celebratory share, and the post received over 24,500 likes within nine hours of going live. It also racked up 305 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“That really is the sweetest, thoughtful party I’ve ever seen. It made me happy just to hear those details. Happy birthday princess,” one fan wrote.

“Stunning,” another follower chimed in.

“So gorgeous!!!” a third fan commented, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“What a bombshell in that dress,” another added, loving the figure-hugging gown.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley counted down to her 30th birthday by sharing a series of shots taken from various stages in her life. She reflected on some of her accomplishments in the caption of the post, sharing sweet moments with her audience.