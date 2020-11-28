Holly Sonders Shows Off Insane Curves In Teeny Top & Super-Tight Jeans

Holly Sonders stepped in front of the camera to show some skin in her latest Instagram upload on Saturday morning. The former Fox Sports host stunned her followers as she rocked a scanty ensemble.

In the racy pic, Holly left little to the imagination while showing off her insane curves in a teeny top. The pink shirt featured a collar and a dipping neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage. The garment was snug over her chest and put her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in full view.

She also added a pair of super-tight jeans to the outfit. The denim hugged her tiny waist while conforming to the curves of her hips and thighs. Her killer legs were spotlighted in the pants, which were distressed with holes around the knee area.

Holly jazzed up the look with a chain and pendant around her neck. She added a pair of large hoop earrings and colorful heels. In her hand, she carried her phone and keys, as well as a white checkered handbag.

She posed with her legs crossed as she stood near a white wall. She placed one hand on the wall next to her and pushed her hip out. Her back was arched slightly and her chest was pushed out as she gave a steamy stare into the camera.

In the caption of the post, Holly gushed over how much she loves to wear a pair of well-fitting jeans and a T-shirt.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Holly’s 485,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 1,700 times within the first 40 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 60 messages during that time.

“That’s the true meaning of elegance and charming,” one follower wrote.

“Nice look. Hope you have a good day,” another stated.

“Love you in pink,” a third user gushed.

“Heels with jeans. Love it,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible figure in her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking racy ensembles that draw attention.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently posed in a barely there pink bikini with daring cutouts over the chest. That photo was also a hit among her adoring fans. It’s raked in more than 9,000 likes and over 250 comments to date.