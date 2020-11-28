Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Finn Gently Deals With A Disoriented Thomas, Then Calls For Backup

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, November 30 reveal that Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will stun viewers when he reveals a new side to his character. After finding Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) in a mess, Finn shows his gentle side as she tries to figure out what’s going on with the designer, per The TV Watercooler.

The Doctor’s Training Kicks In

Finn arrives at Thomas’ apartment looking for some answers. He needs to know if Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) brother is still obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Little does the physician know that Thomas is going through a personal crisis.

As seen in the below tweet, he frequently hallucinates that the dummy is alive. The Forrester heir had just been kissing the mannequin because he had been hallucinating that she was the real Hope who wanted him. He had told the doll that it would be a night that they would never forget and kissed the mannequin. Thomas had snapped out of his trance and realized that he had locked lips with a dummy.

When Finn knocks at the door, he immediately realizes that something is wrong with Thomas. The designer is distraught, disheveled, and clearly disorientated. The physician’s training kicks in as he assesses the situation.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, the Hope Mannequin comes to life for Thomas during a family dinner with Hope and Douglas. pic.twitter.com/N2RvZIS1aH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 23, 2020

Finn Gently Probes & Calls For Backup

If Thomas has a mental condition, Finn needs to treat him with kid gloves. He carefully probes and asks questions to find out what’s going on with Steffy’s brother. He knows that Thomas has a volatile past and doesn’t want to anger him. But, the physician also needs to know about the headaches and falls that Thomas keeps talking about.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that tension will start building as Thomas’ anxiety rises. He knows that something is wrong with him but struggles to admit that he needs help. He doesn’t want Steffy’s new boyfriend to think less of him even if he knows that his world is falling apart. At the same time, he may even be hearing Hope Too talking to him again.

Finn decides to sound the alarm bells and calls for backup. He knows that Steffy’s brother needs the support of family and friends and cannot be left alone at this critical time. So, he calls Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and tells him that his son is going through something. He also lets Hope know that Thomas is unwell. She will rush to the apartment to try and help her son’s father as he battles his demons.