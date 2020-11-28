Dua Lipa Flashes Booty In Fishnet Tights And Sizzles In Sheer Skintight Catsuit

Dua's latest performance outfits wowed fans.

Dua Lipa kept things extra fierce as she showed off glamorous outfits from her Studio 2054 concert live stream on Instagram this week. The 25-year-old British singer shared a series of photos on November 27 from the first show, flaunting her curves in a range of skimpy outfits that included a sheer catsuit and fishnet tights.

The first snap showed Dua in a sexy black see-through number that plunged low at the chest to show off her décolletage. It sat just off her shoulders with several rows of silver embellishments all the way down her body. The ensemble featured several sheer panels to show off her toned body, with only slivers of opaque black material to cover her modesty.

The second snap revealed what it looked like from behind. It was sheer over much of her booty with a thong-style piece of material.

Dua also gave her 55.5 million followers a look at her obvious body confidence in what appeared to be a glittery bodysuit, which she rocked with fishnet tights.

In one snap, the “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker bent forwards slightly alongside her dancers as she stood in high-heeled ankle boots.

She gave a better look at the back of the cheeky one-piece in another, showing off her toned booty as she danced with her back to the camera.

Dua included a look at herself in a stunning white sequin dress with long tassels, and also stood back to back with Belgan singer Angèle.

She tagged her location as London, United Kingdom, and shared a heartfelt message to all her fans who tuned in to see the performance in the caption. The upload was a big hit and amassed more than 4.5 million likes and 13,300-plus comments, with the comments section flooded with praise from fans and famous faces.

“Fuxxxxn DAMN SISTER,” Gigi Hadid commented with two hearts and three diamond emoji. Dua is dating Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother, Anwar Hadid.

“You are unreal,” Sofia Reyes added with a heart eye and sparkle symbol.

“DUA THIS FIT OMG,” former Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui wrote in all caps.

“Wow wow wow,” commented Tove Lo with four fire emoji.

Dua previously wowed fans in another Instagram upload earlier this week when she crouched down in a silky black ensemble, pairing it with chunky knee-high boots with perspex heels.

Dua posed side-on for the first photo and stuck out her tongue in the second.

“Slickkkkk rickkkkk,” she wrote in the caption.