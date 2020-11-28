Melissa Gorga, 41, Lies Back In Tiny Red Bikini In Hot Beach Photo

Melissa flashed a serious tan in a skimpy two-piece.

Melissa Gorga put her ripped, tanned body on show this week as she flashed some skin during a trip to the beach in a tiny red bikini. The 41-year-old The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had jaws dropping as she seductively lay on a low stone wall.

In a photo posted to Instagram on November 27, Melissa sizzled in the skimpy two-piece as she propped herself up on her left arm and put her muscular right hand in her long, dark hair, which cascaded down.

The plunging underwired top revealed plenty of cleavage with a knot across her chest and thin straps over both shoulders. Melissa paired it with matching fire engine red bottoms that sat well below her navel with the sides pulled up to sit in line with her slim waist.

Her ribbed abs were on full display, as were her long, tanned legs as she balanced on the stone while barefoot. The mom of three stretched out her left leg and bent her right knee to flash her toned thighs as her skin glistened.

Melissa accessorized with dark sunglasses and silver hoop earrings. She posed in front of the beach with several palm trees blowing in the breeze behind her alongside the turquoise ocean and several sun loungers with thatched umbrellas.

Teresa Giudice’s sister-in-law tagged her own New Jersey boutique Envy on the photo. She told fans in the caption that the secret to her incredible bikini body was eating her vegetables alongside a tomato emoji.

Fans’ jaws dropped over the snap and flooded the comments section to let Melissa know.

“Ohhhh my gosh!!! Goals,” one person commented with a heart eye and fire emoji.

“You look fabulous! Not only veggies but a lot of hard work!,” another wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous! You always take such good care of yourself,” a third comment read.

“You are gorgeous,” another wrote with a fire symbol and red heart.

Melissa’s snap was a big hit with her 2.1 million followers. It amassed more than 61,100 likes and over 1,400-plus comments.

The latest sizzling photo came after the reality star wowed her followers earlier this month when she posed alongside her husband Joe Gorga in a skintight leather ensemble by the swimming pool.

Melissa flaunted her enviable curves and her seriously slim waist in what appeared to be a catsuit as she stood side-on to the camera with her hand on her husband’s torso.

“Mom & Dad,” she captioned it.