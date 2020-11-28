Jessica Simpson Wraps Herself In A Pink Fur As She Wishes Fans Luck In Stunning New Photo

The singer and fashion designer pays homage to the color pink and her lucky number, 11.

Jessica Simpson got cozy in a new photo shared on Instagram.

The gorgeous mom of three, 40, posted a pic of her snuggled up in a light pink fur coat as she modeled a popular item from her fashion line.

In the photo, Jessica stunned while wearing the Sasha Fur Jacket paired with sparkly gold bangles, a bracelet chain ring, and a matching, gold crystal watch, which was set to a “lucky” time. The stylish star wore her blonde hair down and rocked a light pink lip as she leaned against dark wood paneling and gazed at the camera for the social media shot taken while she was modeling the faux-fur coat.

In the caption, Jessica told her 5.6 million followers that pink represents comfort and nurturing to her. She also teased her lucky number, 11, as she offered fans love and luck.

Jessica’s fans rewarded her post with heart and fire emoji as they hit the comments section with complimentary remarks — and questions — for their “queen.” Many followers asked Jessica for details on the pink lip gloss she was wearing in the snap, while others wanted to know if the jewelry she was wearing in the pic was from her fashion collection.

But the majority of commenters zeroed in on Jessica herself as they raved about her beauty.

“Prettier than any Kardashian!” one fan wrote of the blonde star.

“You are so gorgeous. Ageless!” another added.

“Beautiful photo,” another admirer wrote. “A strong positive self-image is the best possible preparation for success in life. Wishing you an exciting, productive, inspiring, safe, stress free and blessed Friday.”

Others revealed they could relate to Jessica’s attraction to the number 11.

“It’s all about the 11:11,” one fan chimed in.

Fans know that Jessica and husband Eric Johnson got engaged on Nov. 11 at 11:11 a.m., with Led Zeppelin’s “Since I’ve Been Loving You” playing in the background. Johnson also scattered petals scattered on the ground for the perfectly timed proposal that took place 10 years ago.

The number has proven to be a lucky one for Jessica, even earlier this month when she marked the 11th day of November by getting the unexpected news that her memoir, Open Book, was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Must-Read Books of 2020.

“Unexpected blessings make my heart burst with purposeful joy,” she captioned an Instagram post, seen here. “Thank you @time for this unbelievable allowance of recognition. Coincidence is God’s way of remaining anonymous – Albert Einstein 11/11.”