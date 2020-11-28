Abby Dowse Flaunts Major Cleavage In A Tiny Bikini While Basking Under The Sun

On November 28, Abby Dowse wowed her fans with a sultry new snapshot uploaded to her Instagram account. The sexy selfie featured the Aussie bombshell wearing a barely there ensemble and posing seductively for the camera as she showed off her ample cleavage while enjoying the warm weather.

In the snap, Abby rocked a sexy printed bikini. It had a black base with various prints all-over. The dark-colored swimwear was a nice contrast to her bronze tan.

The top featured a plunging neckline that displayed a great deal of her décolletage. The hot pink straps that went over her neck provided support for her voluptuous bust, pulling it upward and exposing more cleavage. The cups were fully-lined and barely covered her entire chest. As a result, her sideboob was evident at certain angles.

She sported matching bottoms. From what was visible, it had a simple design and was a thong that showcased her round posterior. The low-cut waistline displayed plenty of skin around her toned midsection, highlighting her taut tummy. Its high-cut design also helped accentuate the curves of her hips.

Abby used her phone’s camera to capture the sizzling hot selfie as she lounged on a striped towel at the beach. She held the mobile device in her right hand as she extended her arm away from her face to get the best angle possible. She looked directly at the lens with a sultry expression on her face. The bright sunlight illuminated her flawlessly tanned skin, making it appear glowing in the shot.

For the occasion, the babe’s blond locks were down and seemingly unstyled. She sported a light pink cap over her locks, which helped shade her eyes from the bright glare of the sun.

As for accessories, she wore a ring and a bracelet.

In the caption, Abby mentioned how she spent her day and added a mix of emoji.

Even though the snap has been live less than a day, the new share has already received a ton of attention from her eager online supporters. In addition to more than 7,700 likes, the update has also pulled in 180-plus notes as many of Abby’s followers took to the comments section to let her know she looked beautiful. Several other admirers raved about her ample assets, and a few followers expressed their admiration with a trail of emoji.

“Can’t be anything but great with you looking this good,” one of her fans wrote.

“Feeding our souls with your beauty, Abby. Have an amazing weekend, dear,” added another follower.

“Beautiful beyond belief!! Hotter than the sun!” a third social media user added.