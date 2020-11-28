NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls May Consider Trading For Blake Griffin

Detroit Pistons power forward Blake Griffin is one of the players that are expected to move in the 2020 offseason. With Andre Drummond gone, most people are expecting the Pistons to trade Griffin next as they undergo their rebuilding process in earnest. With the All-Star power forward coming off an injury, it would likely be difficult for the Pistons to find a team that is willing to absorb him and the $76 million that he’s owed over the next two seasons.

However, once he returns to 100 percent health and regains his All-Star form, Griffin might receive strong interest from teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power to boost their chances of contending for a championship next season. According to Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, one of the potential suitors of Griffin on the trade market is the Chicago Bulls.

As of now, it remains unknown what path the Bulls are planning to take next season. However, if they plan to become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference, Patuto believes that pairing Griffin with Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen would make a lot of sense for them.

“The Bulls have to make a decision on what they would like to do with Zach LaVine and Lauri Markannen. If they want to hold onto their big names, they should add another to improve the lineup. Griffin would fit into how the team plays because he can space the floor a bit. The Bulls have room to make a big splash deal if they feel the need. Chicago would be an extremely interesting landing spot for Griffin this offseason.”

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

The hypothetical arrival of Griffin in Chicago could significantly improve the Bulls’ performance on the offensive end of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option who could rebound, pass, and space the floor. Acquiring Griffin may not be enough to make the Bulls an instant title contender in the Eastern Conference, but it would give them a better chance of ending their three-year playoff drought.

Being traded to Chicago may also be beneficial for Griffin. Having a fresh start on a new team would give him the opportunity to rebuild his value and prove to everyone in the league that he still has plenty of gas left in his tank.

The Bulls might not have to pay a king’s ransom to acquire the All-Star power forward. A trade package that includes a young player or a future draft pick may be enough to convince the Pistons to send their best player to Chicago this fall.