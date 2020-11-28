Former Trump Administration Official Dismisses Voter Fraud Claims As ‘Farcical’

In a Friday interview with CBS News, former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs dismissed claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election as “farcical.”

Krebs, who was recently fired by President Donald Trump, told 60 Minutes host Scott Pelley that members of the president’s legal team are spreading unfounded allegations about the 2020 contest.

“So all the votes — all votes in the United States of America are counted in the United States of America,” he said when asked to comment on Trump team’s suggestions that foreign adversaries meddled in the presidential race to help Democrat Joe Biden win.

Krebs stressed that “there’s no evidence that any machine that I’m aware of has been manipulated” by the Venezuelan government, as Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly claimed.

Pelley pointed out that some close to the commander-in-chief have also accused China and Cuba of interfering in the electoral process, but Krebs insisted that there is simply no evidence to support these suggestions.

“Look, I think these — we can go on and on with all the farcical claims alleging interference in the 2020 election, but the proof is in the ballots.”

Krebs said that recounts have confirmed initial results, reassuring the American people that all votes were properly counted.

“The recounts are consistent with the initial count, and to me, that’s further evidence, that’s confirmation that the systems used in the 2020 election performed as expected, and the American people should have 100 percent confidence in their vote,” he explained.

As reported by CNN, Trump fired Krebs via tweet. The official apparently drew the ire of the commander-in-chief by repeatedly and publicly dismissing his suggestions that the presidential race was rigged for Biden.

According to individuals close to Krebs, he was not surprised by the dismissal. The official reportedly saw the writing on the wall when conservative media organizations supportive of the president started denigrating him.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Evidence-free theories about foreign and domestic entities meddling in the electoral process were pushed by Trump’s lawyers, Sidney Powell in particular. Powell has accused Dominion Voting Systems, a company that sells voting equipment to 28 states, of colluding with Venezuela, Democrats and some Republican Party figures to oust Trump.

Dominion rejected Powell’s claims as “nonsensical,” explaining in a statement that it has nothing to do with Venezuela and that its voting system is certified by the U.S. government.

Judges across the nation have thrown out and rejected the Trump campaign’s lawsuits. In the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Trump appointee Judge Stephanos Bibas dealt a devastating blow to the commander-in-chief, dismissing his lawyers’ emergency appeal.