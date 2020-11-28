Sofia Vergara, 48, Rocks A Cleavage-Baring Red Dress In Revealing Backstage Snap

Sofia Vergara is giving followers an exclusive backstage look at her latest project, and showing off the cleavage-baring red dress that went along with it.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram to share some glimpses of her work on the music video for artist Bad Bunny’s song, “Yo Visto Asíi” from his new album, El Último Tour del Mundo. In her Instagram stories, the Modern Family star shared glimpses of her work, including some short clips and a picture of herself posing backstage in the tight red dress she wore. The actress held her camera aloft to take the selfie, showing off her curvy physique in the formfitting ensemble. The outfit had a buckle at her waist and two more straps that extended up to the choker worn at her neck.

In the next image, Vergara shared another glimpse at her revealing outfit and tagged designer Laura Basci, who is known for her work in creating environmentally conscious designs. Basci was responsible for putting together the look and has worked with Vergara in the past as well.

In one clip shared on her feed, Vergara struck a pose in the ensemble while posing with the artist and others featured in the star-studded project. As NME reported, it also includes cameos from Ricky Martin and Karol G.

The post was a big hit with her more than 20 million followers, racking up more than 150,000 likes and attracting scores of supportive comments. Many gave high marks to the revealing ensemble she wore for the appearance.

“I want that dress!!” a fan wrote.

Others had praise for Vergara’s curvy figure.

“EXCUSE ME!????? WHERE IS YOUR WAIST?” one person wrote.

“YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL, Sofía! You are my everything,” another added.

The comments showed the international appeal of the Colombian-born actress, with many fans leaving gushing remarks in her native Spanish.

The new album has already built up some big anticipation, thanks in part to Vergara’s efforts to use social media in promoting her own appearance. Vulture reviewed the project and wrote that the actress played a major role in the post-Thanksgiving blitz to promote the work.

“Not only did Bad Bunny, who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, take time out of his turkey day to drop a new album, he also released a music video for his single ‘Yo Visto Así.’ In the video Bad Bunny hangs out at a skate park before participating in a photo shoot with pals like Sofia Vergara and Ricky Martin,” the report noted.