‘One Piece’ Chapter 997 Features Kaido’s Scary Power, Hints At Fate Of Nine Red Scabbards

One Piece Wano Arc continues to get intense and exciting as Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido once again demonstrated another one of his scary powers. While everyone is busy fighting each other, the strongest creature in the world singlehandedly lifted the island of Onigashima, aiming to relocate it to the Flower Capital in the Land of Wano, which he now refers to as the “New Onigashima.”

When Emperor Kaido started lifting the island, most of the people in Onigashima have no idea what caused the earthquake. The Beast Pirates and the members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance at the banquet hall first thought that it was Roronoa Zoro. During that time, Zoro was enraged after seeing Kiku’s severed arm falling from the sky. He defeated Beast Pirates headliner Scratchmen Apoo with a single blow and unleashed a powerful slash against Queen the Plague.

Brook asked Pirate Hunter if he just used Conqueror’s Haki, but Zoro denied that it was him. Of all the people in Onigashima, there were only a few of them who were aware of what was really happening. These include Black Maria of the Flying Six and Emperor Kaido’s daughter, Yamato. Yamato felt the earthquake while she, Momonosuke, and Shinobu were trying to leave the island.

After successfully escaping from Sasaki and his subordinates, Yamato decided to bring Momonosuke and Shinobu to a safe location. She said that as of now, the top priority is the keep Momonosuke alive. Yamato believes that the little lord is the man that would bring the dawn to the Land of Wano.

However, when they got near the port of Onigashima, Yamato noticed something strange. She couldn’t see any ship owned by the Beast Pirates and even the sea was gone. It only took a short amount of time for her to realize what was going on in Onigashima.

In One Piece Chapter 997, Yamato revealed that her father was the one who caused the earthquake. With his dragon ability, he could generate flame clouds which enable them to fly. This means that by surrounding the entire island with flame clouds, he could lift and bring it wherever he wants.

The final scenes of One Piece Chapter 997 showed Emperor Kaido standing firmly while waiting for the island to reach the Flower Capital. With how he looks, it seems like his battle against the Nine Red Scabbards have already come to an end. With the injuries that they took from fighting the strongest creature in the world, Kinemon, Denjiro, Raizo, Kawamatsu the Kappa, Kiku, Izo, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi may no longer be able to move or at worse, they may already be dead.