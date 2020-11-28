Dominion Voting Systems Responds To Sidney Powell

In a statement released on Thursday, Dominion Voting Systems responded to allegations made by lawyer Sidney Powell, who participated in President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, Newsweek reported.

Members of Trump’s legal team have accused the company — which sells voting equipment to 28 states — of tampering with votes and rigging the race for Democrat Joe Biden.

Earlier this week, Powell filed a lawsuit alleging that Dominion helped Biden win the traditionally Republican state of Georgia.

In her 104-page lawsuit, Powell did not name Dominion as the defendant, but she mentioned the firm and accused it of participating in an elaborate scheme to defeat Trump.

The company described Powell’s filing as “nonsensical and unsupported by any presentation of evidence,” stating that it has no links to Venezuela, as Powell has repeatedly claimed, and explaining that its voting system is certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Dominion said that its employees have been harassed because of Powell’s claims, vowing to hold her accountable.

“Sidney Powell’s wild and reckless allegations are not only demonstrably false, they have led to stalking, harassment, and death threats to Dominion employees.”

“This criminal activity has been duly reported to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, and we intend to hold Ms. Powell, and those aiding and abetting her fraudulent actions, accountable for any harm that may occur as a result,” the statement said.

As Newsweek noted, earlier this week, Dominion revealed that one of its employees had a bounty placed on their head.

Dominion recently launched a “rumor control” page on its website in order to debunk conspiracy theories and baseless claims of electoral manipulation, which also drew the ire of Trump supporters.

Powell played a key role in Trump’s efforts, holding press conferences and appearing on various television talk shows. However, last week, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and campaign attorney Jenna Ellis distanced themselves from the controversial lawyer, saying that she is not a member of their legal team.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

This was seen as a tacit admission by the Trump campaign that Powell has done more harm than good with her wild, evidence-free theories, some of which suggested that Republican Party officials and governors participated in the supposed Democratic effort to remove the commander-in-chief from office.

The Trump campaign has suffered a series of devastating legal losses since November 3. Most recently, Pennsylvania Judge Stephanos Bibas rejected their emergency appeal.

“Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” Bibas, who was appointed by Trump, wrote in his opinion.