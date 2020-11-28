Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Floral Bikini For Sizzling Video

Social media influencer Yaslen Clemente captured the attention of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Friday, November 27, when she shared a smoking-hot new video of her bikini-clad self.

The 23-year-old fitness trainer was recorded in front of a pink background for the footage, which was paired to the song “Go Crazy” by Young Thug and Chris Brown. Yaslen positioned herself in the center of the frame as she posed sexily.

She stood with the front of her body facing the camera while she swung her hips. She simultaneously grabbed on her bottoms, drawing the eye to her curves. She flipped her locks, caressed her figure and stuck her arms out as she danced. She then rotated her body to showcase the back of her figure as she propped her derriere out. She flashed the front of her figure to the camera once more toward the end of the clip.

Yaslen exuded a flirtatious vibe throughout the video as she switched between a pout and a smile while looking directly into the camera’s lens. Her hair was flipped to the left and styled in natural-looking curls that cascaded around her shoulders. She rocked her perfectly manicured nails long with a vibrant white polish.

The model flaunted her busty chest in a floral-print bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The garment’s tiny cups could barely contain her assets as they exposed an ample amount of cleavage. She paired the top with matching thong bottoms that tied around her waist and highlighted her hips, pert booty, and slim core.

In the post’s caption, she revealed that her bathing suit was designed by her own swimsuit company Bikini’s By Yas. She further promoted the brand and announced that there was a huge Black Friday sale, adding “no code needed.”

The sizzling reel was uploaded just two hours ago and has since amassed nearly 12,000 likes and more than 54,000 plays, proving to be a huge hit with Yaslen’s following. More than 160 fans also commented under the post to relay their admiration for the model, her physique, her good looks, and her swimwear.

“You’re so amazing baby,” one Instagram user wrote, adding two heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“A queen, omg a masterpiece,” a second fan chimed in, following their kind words with red-hear and heart-eye emoji.

“It’s the PERFECT everythinggg for me,” a third admirer gushed.

“I love your fantastic body,” a fourth individual asserted.

Yaslen often shares jaw-dropping content with her fans on Instagram, especially as of late. Just yesterday, she uploaded a sexy slideshow of herself in a tiny lingerie set that left little to the imagination.