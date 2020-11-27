Camila Bernal Claps Back At Her Critics While Flaunting Bombshell Curves

Colombian model and Instagram sensation Camila Bernal offered a few, choice words for her critics with the latest update to her tempting timeline. In addition to coming down on those who claim she lacks talent, she also took the opportunity to enthrall her 1.4 million followers with several pictures of her buxom body pleasingly covered by a black monokini that only served to accentuate her voluptuous features.

In the caption, the 23-year-old revealed that all of the attached pictures had come directly from her smartphone’s camera roll. She further cited the sexy spread as proof of her talents both in front of and behind the camera.

Bernal’s fans offered additional support in the comments section, praising the way in which her shapely, plus-sized physique filled the frame en masse. Many expressed appreciation for her work ethic and brand-building prowess as well.

“You’re such a babe!!!” exclaimed one impassioned user. “Get it sexy momma.”

“U have sooooooooo much blessed talent, that I’ll happily take some,” wrote a second commenter.

“You’ve built your name into a huge brand, screw anyone who can’t handle your success,” assured a third follower. “They’re jealous.”

“I mean there’s a billion beautiful girls with big booties but there is only 1 Caami,” added another enamored admirer.

In addition to all of the glowing compliments, Bernal’s fans showed her more love by double-tapping her post nearly 10,000 times in its first hour after going live

All of the shots showed the Bogota-born bombshell strutting her stuff in a black monokini the seemingly melded with her curvacious, olive-hued body. Her shoulders and arms were given additional coverage by a bright orange shirt that barely managed to approach the upper half of her ample bosom on its underside. Consequently, the first two slides of the spread featured clear showings of her considerable cleavage.

One of those pictures found Bernal focusing her dark eyes on the camera’s lens while pulling at the ends of her pigtails. In the other, she was shown caressing her surprisingly slender waist on both sides with her palms.

The remaining four photos in the pictorial were back-view shots that propelled her plump posterior to the forefront. In all of those snaps, she rested her hands on her notoriously thick thighs, drawing further attention to her cheeky assets and well-built legs. Meanwhile, three of the four photos found her staring seductively at the device that documented her.

One day earlier, Bernal celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday by uploading multiple beachfront snaps in which her body was adorned with an even skimpier swimwear set.