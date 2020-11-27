Sarah Harris Rocks Tiny Red Bra & Black Heels To Kick Off The Weekend

Sarah Harris put on a leggy display for her latest Instagram snapshot on Friday afternoon. The Australian stunner showed off a ton of skin as she opted for a scanty look while lounging around the house.

In the racy pic, Sarah looked hotter than ever as she rocked a tiny red bra. The lingerie fit snugly on her chest and exposed her colossal cleavage with its plunging neckline. The spaghetti straps wrapped around her shoulders and flaunted her muscled arms in the process.

Sarah added a pair of matching panties with a thick white waistband that was cut high over her curvy hips and clung tightly to her slim midsection. The garment showcased her round booty and killer legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also spotlighted in the shot. She completed the look with a pair of black heels.

Sarah sat on a hardwood floor with her back leaning against a white wall for the shot. She arched her back slightly and bent one knee as she placed a hand on the ground next to her. The other hand came up to touch her hair.

In the background, a white coffee table and some light-colored curtains could be seen. In the caption of the post, Sarah revealed that she was ready to kick off the weekend. She also geotagged her location as Orewa, New Zealand.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. The long locks were styled in loose curls that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

Sarah’s over 2.1 million followers immediately began to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 4,900 times within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 130 remarks during that time.

“Don’t play with my feelings like that!!” one follower stated.

“Happy weekend lookin sassy af,” declared another.

“Your beauty is spectacular,” a third comment read.

“You look gorgeous as ever,” a fourth person gushed.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock skimpy outfits in her online uploads. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, teeny lingerie, tight workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she sported a nude thong bikini what contoured to all of her curves and highlighted her bronzed skin perfectly. That post was also a big hit among fans. To date, its pulled in more than 18,000 likes and over 330 comments.