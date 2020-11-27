Andrea Garcia Flaunts Ample Assets In Ultra-Tight Bikini

Andrea Garcia was scantily clad in her most recent Instagram snaps. The Venezuelan model let it all hang out as she dressed her curves in a barely there bathing suit.

In the sexy shots, Andrea hung out by the swimming pool as she soaked up some sun. The brunette bombshell showed off her ample assets in an ultra-tight bikini.

The seafoam green top featured thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also included a square neckline that exposed her massive cleavage. The suit also boasted a daring cutout across the chest that flashed some major underboob.

The matching bikini bottoms tied in the front, and rested high over her voluptuous hips. They also included a racy cutout as they accentuated her thick thighs and muscular legs. However, it may have been her flat tummy and six-pack abs that really stole the spotlight in the pics.

In the first photo, Andrea stood on some bright green grass in front of a swimming pool. She had her hand around her slim midsection and her hip pushed out. Her other arm rested at her side as she pushed her chin forward and smiled for the camera. The second shot was similar, but was a close-up look at the model’s busty chest.

In the background of the pics, some tall trees and gorgeous rolling green hills could be seen. A bright blue sky with white fluffy clouds were also visible over Andrea’s head.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the center. The locks were styled in straight strands that hung down her back and fell over her shoulder.

Andrea’s over 1.9 million followers didn’t waste any time when it came to showing their support for the post. The photos garnered more than 71,000 likes within the first day after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also wrote over 1,200 comments during that time.

“Hi!!! You look beautiful, have a nice day,” one follower stated.

“Beautiful as always, greetings and many kisses,” another gushed.

“Lovely figure. You Look really Beautiful. Lovely pic,” a third user wrote.

“You have an amazing body,” declared a fourth person.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showcasing her hourglass figure in her online snaps. She’s become known for filling her timeline with photos of herself rocking revealing ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andrea recently piqued the interest of her followers when she rocked a fishnet bodysuit with zippers. To date, that post has reeled in more than 58,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.