Coronavirus Hospitalizations In United States Reach Record High Over Thanksgiving

This year’s Thanksgiving saw coronavirus hospitalizations in the United States rise above 90,000 for the first time. This marked the 33rd day in a row that the country has set a record in that metric.

As documented by Deadline, The Atlantic‘s COVID Tracking Project revealed that 90,481 people were hospitalized during the holiday. The statistics were up by 522 from Wednesday, indicating that the virus is showing no signs of slowing down.

The article also revealed that Johns Hopkins University reported that another 1,232 Americans died as a result of the disease, bringing the national death toll to 263,454.

However, the Thanksgiving coronavirus statistics are even higher when non-hospitalized examples are factored into the equation. As the article highlighted, 110,611 new cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the total up to 12.88 million.

California and Illinois are the most prominent COVID-19 hotspots at the moment. The former state recorded 10,862 new cases on Thursday, while the latter was up to 12,022.

The surge in positive COVID-19 cases in recent days has been pinpointed to people traveling for the holiday. As The Guardian pointed out, over a million people traveled through airport checkpoints on Wednesday alone.

It is expected that infection and death statistics will continue to rise in the coming weeks. Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have predicted that the number of deaths could rise to as high as 321,000 in the next month.

Luis Alvarenga / Getty Images

Deadline‘s article revealed that roughly 120 Americans are being infected every minute, while 70 are dying every hour. These developments don’t paint a positive picture for the upcoming holiday season.

As the report highlighted, Dr. Anthony Fauci raised some of these concerns during a recent interview with USA Today.

“If the surge takes a turn of continuing to go up and you have the sustained greater than 100,000 infections a day and 1,300 deaths per day and the count keeps going up and up … I don’t see it being any different during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays than during Thanksgiving,”

Fauci has been outspoken about his coronavirus concerns in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr recently reported, he explained that he’s stunned that some Americans still believe that the virus is “fake news.”

Christmas and New Year will see another upswing in citizens venturing across the country to be with their families, which won’t help resolve the issue. However, it’s not just Americans who are dealing with the high numbers.

On Friday, Johns Hopkins stated that global instances have topped 61.3 million, with the deaths sitting at nearly 1.44 million.