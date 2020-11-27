Bri Teresi Owns The Links In Plaid Miniskirt And Plunging Top

Guess girl and social media personality Bri Teresi enriched her Instagram timeline on Friday afternoon with another in a long line of stunning pictures that were taken as she enjoyed a round of golf. With her latest update, the blond bombshell rocked the platform with a stunning, medium-wide shot that captured her walking the course with a putter in hand.

Teresi was sporting a tight top with a plunging neckline as she approached the green; a garment that put the spotlight on her sensuous cleavage. She also wore a plaid miniskirt that hugged her hips, as well as her pert posterior.

The post’s geotag indicated that she had likely been snapped at the Alta Sierra Country Club, a location that has been frequently featured on her popular feed. Meanwhile, she credited IG user @24hourphoto for capturing her stunning visage with their camera.

If the replies in the comments section were any indication, her 1.1 million followers were definitely having strong feelings about the sexy presentation. The thread was littered with virtual catcalls and public declarations of affection.

“Don’t stop what you’re doing,” ordered one impressed user. “It looks good on you.”

“Great again” gushed a second admirer. “A super glamorous outfit.”

“Loving the look (of the putter),” joked another of Teresi’s fans.

“Just absolutely beautiful and just so perfect in every way,” wrote a fourth follower. “It’s just unreal @briteresi.”

In addition to heaping praise upon her, Teresi’s adoring masses further voiced their approval by the share with 1,500 double-taps in just 30 minutes.

Teresi was focusing her gaze away from the camera’s lens in the uploaded pic as her right leg crossed over the front of its counterpart. One arm rested on her side while the other was clutching her golden-shafted putter. Her pink lips were slightly parted and her wavy, bleached blond hair extended out from a middle part and blanketed her shoulders on both sides.

The 26-year-old’s arms were largely covered by the long sleeves of her black top. However, the garment’s plunging neckline left the upper half of her perky bustline bare in the shot. It also left her lower ribs exposed on the underside.

She completed the look with her miniskirt, which was cream-colored with navy blue and brown lines comprising the aforementioned plaid print. A lengthy chain that was attached to a zipper and a metal buckle along her waistline could be seen dangling beyond the skirt’s lower reaches.

On Wednesday, Teresi’s attire was just as steamy in another photo update that showed her on the links. In that post, the social media maven struck a provocative pose while sporting a pleated white miniskirt and a tight red top that also left her upper cleavage visible.