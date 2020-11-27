Donald Trump Is ‘So Incompetent That He Cannot Even Succeed At Being A Loser,’ Says His Biographer

In an interview with CNN on Friday, author Michael D’Antonio ripped into President Donald Trump for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking with Newsroom host Boris Sanchez, D’Antonio argued that Trump’s behavior in recent days is “consistent with who he is and who he has always been,” according to Breitbart.

He then blasted the president as a “loser.”

“He is a profoundly incompetent person. A loser, if you might say. He’s so incompetent he cannot even succeed at being a loser.”

“He’s failing at this essential task, which all men face at some point in their lives,” D’Antonio continued, suggesting that Trump does not have the courage to “man up,” face reality and accept the fact that Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential race.

The author said that Trump should “do the right thing,” put the country first and finally acknowledge that there was no widespread voter fraud.

“Instead, he’s dragging us through this show, and it’s really reticence of all of the flaws in his personality and character that have been present almost since birth. This is the creature he has always been,” D’Antonio concluded.

D’Anotnio wrote several books about the commander-in-chief, including The Truth About Trump, which was well-received and quoted in The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, Businessweek and The Chicago Tribune, per CNN.

As D’Antonio noted during his conversation with Sanchez, Trump has disputed the results of the election and alleged unprecedented electoral fraud.

At a White House press conference on Thursday, he described the presidential race as “rigged” arguing that the Electoral College should not vote for Biden and expressing support for his legal team’s efforts. He refused to say whether he will attend the Democrat’s inauguration, which will take place on January 20, and insisted that voting machines are vulnerable to hacking.

In an interview with Deutsche Welle earlier this month, D’Antonio said that he does not expect Trump to run again in 2024. Instead, the author suggested, he will probably try to monetize his presidency and launch some sort of a broadcast network to compete with Fox News.

D’Antonio added that he does not see the commander-in-chief losing influence among conservative voters, many of whom share his beliefs about the 2020 election and think Democrats stole it.

Kamil Krzaczynski / Getty Images

Trump has reportedly contemplated launching a 2024 bid. According to several aides and confidants, he may announce his comeback campaign by the end of the year or even sooner.