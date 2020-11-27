Lucie Rose Donlan Flaunts Deep Cleavage & Tight Buns In Leopard-Print Bikini

Surfer and Love Island UK contestant Lucie Rose Donlan smoldered in her latest Instagram update. The model took to Instagram on Friday, November 27 to treat her 1.7 million followers to a smoking hot photo. She wore a leopard-print bikini that clung to all the right places and did justice to her flawless figure.

Lucie offered her fans some advice in her caption. Her enigmatic message, where she waxed poetic about the wind, seemed to indicate that she believed in spending time outdoors. She tagged Gi Swim, a sustainable swimwear brand, and Trending Travel in the post. Her geotag indicated that she could have been spending some time in the Maldives.

The blonde bombshell was following her own advice and was floating in the ocean. She lay on her stomach on a board while resting her face on her hand. The model exposed her deep cleavage as she looked directly at the camera with a sexy come-hither gaze. Adding to the sultriness of the snap, Lucie slightly parted her lips provocatively.

Lucie swept her hair to the side, and it floated in the breeze. She lifted one of her legs behind her, drawing attention to her tight buns and curvy hips.

The social media star’s animal print bikini hugged her frame like a glove. Also, the colors complemented her deeply bronzed skin.

The halter neck-style top highlighted her voluptuous cleavage by tying behind her neck. Lucie teamed the top with its matching bottoms – a tiny thong that put her booty on display.

The influencer received a lot of positive feedback from her followers. Many of them immediately raced to view the pic and showed her some love by clicking the “like” button. This particular image has already racked up more than 65,000 likes in the hour since she uploaded it on her feed. Other fans complimented Lucie in the comments section.

“Oh my god you’re beautiful,” one admirer gushed.

Another made a tongue-in-cheek comment about how the pic affected them.

“My soul just left my body,” they teased her.

“Girl your eyes are unreal. I could just drown in them,” a follower gushed.

A fourth Instagrammer declared their undying devotion to the surfer.

“Wow, girl you take my breath away. I will wait for you forever because you are my dream girl. Nobody compares to you, Lucy,” they wrote.

The influencer also dresses up for the evening. She wore strappy black lingerie, a coat, and boots for a sultry photo snap, according to The Inquisitr. At the time, Lucie had a cavalier attitude and said she “still don’t care.”