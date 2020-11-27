WWE News: Son Of Legendary Superstar Recently Had A Tryout With The Company

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of WrestleTalk, Bronson Reichsteiner, who’s the son of WWE legend Rick Steiner, recently had a tryout with the company.

Meltzer didn’t provide any information on how the tryout went or what the company’s plans are for the aspiring wrestler moving forward. However, the news suggested that Reichsteiner is interested in becoming a full-time wrestler.

As the WrestleTalk article highlighted, Reichsteiner was waived by the Baltimore Ravens back in August. Since he went undrafted, it’s highly likely that his football career is over.

The young performer also made his in-ring debut back in late October. He competed at the AWF/WOW WrestleJam 8 show in Georgia and even had his uncle Scott Steiner in his corner. He won the match with the Steiner Recliner, suggesting that he plans on continuing his family’s legacy in the squared circle.

While WWE has already shown an interest in the former football player, he could also be on the radar of the company’s main competition. As The Inquisitr previously documented, Jim Ross talked about how he met Reichsteiner at an AEW show earlier this year.

“He came up to me and introduced himself to me back there in the locker room area and of course, I didn’t recognize him [because] I hadn’t seen him since grade school. I guess he’s trying to hook on with an NFL team as a free agent. There is no doubt in my mind that there’s another Steiner in the pipeline. When he’s come along or if he comes along still remains to be seen but [he’s] a good kid. I wish AEW would take a look at him at some point in time if that’s ever in the cards.”

It remains to be seen if AEW will make a move to bring the Reichsteiner into the fold, especially now that their rivals have shown an interest. It doesn’t hurt that he has a fan in the form of Ross, who works for the promotion and has some influence behind the scenes.

As The Inquisitr report highlighted, Reichsteiner has harbored ambitions of becoming a professional wrestler for quite some time. While he was pursuing a football career, he still trained as a sports entertainer whenever he could.

The legend’s son was trained by Johnny Swinger, a former ECW star. Swinger has praised Reichsteiner as an in-ring talent, claiming that the All-American athlete has a tremendous upside.