Victoria Villarroel Shows Off Insane Curves In Plunging Black Top And Skintight Bottoms

Brunette bombshell Victoria Villarroel sent Instagram users into a frenzy on Friday, November 27, when she updated her account with some sexy new photos of herself in a scanty ensemble.

The 27-year-old beauty, who rose to fame as Kylie Jenner’s assistant on Life of Kylie, was photographed outdoors for the three-slide series. Victoria struck a number of sultry poses directly in front of the camera.

In the first image, the front of the model’s figure faced the camera as she placed both hands on her hips. She further cocked one hip out to showcase her curves. She emitted a cool vibe as she pouted and kept her eyes closed. She held her arms wide open in the second snapshot and directed her stare directly into the camera’s lens. The third photo honed in on her torso area, displaying her chest, midsection, and hips.

Her long, brunette hair was styled straight and pulled back into a ponytail. She wore her nails short with a dark blue polish.

Victoria’s killer curves were on show as she sported a revealing, black crop top from Fashion Nova, an online clothing brand she frequently rocks. The garment featured short sleeves and a plunging U-shape neckline that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. Further on show was the model’s flat midriff, as the number barely reached below her chest.

She teamed the top with a pair of skintight black leggings that flaunted her curvy hips and pert booty. She completed the outfit with a black leather jacket that appeared to be quite large on her.

In the post’s caption, Victoria’s tagged and promoted Fashion Nova’s Black Friday sale.

The photo set was met with a large amount of enthusiasm and support from social media users, accumulating more than 27,000 likes since going live less than one hour ago. Additionally, dozens of followers commented under the post to shower Victoria with compliments on her famous physique, good looks and choice of revealing attire.

“Sexiest skin on the gram,” one individual wrote, adding a single heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“It’s the being perfect for me,” chimed in another admirer.

“Very beautiful and very sexy,” a kind third fan asserted.

“That frame,” a fourth user proclaimed, following their comment with a string of heart-eye symbols.

The model has teased her Instagram following with plenty of daring looks in the past. Just on November 25, she shared some photos of herself in a risqué black lace lingerie set from Lounge Underwear.