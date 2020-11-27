Shocking ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Daily Spoilers For Next Week: Betrayal, Lust & A Breakthrough Diagnosis

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers for the week of November 30 reveal a shocking twist when Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) seeks comfort from his ex and she willingly gives in to her desires. In the meantime, Dr, John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) figures out that something is amiss with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and sounds the alarm bells, per SheKnows Soaps.

Monday, November 30 – Liam Questions Everything

Liam does some introspection on Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. The Spencer heir wonders if he made some wrong decisions along the way. As seen below, he’s shocked that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) would betray him and opens up to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) as he laments Hope’s betrayal.

Finn is at Thomas’ apartment and witnesses how the designer loses his grip on reality. Will the doctor assess the dressmaker’s behavior and realize that he has a serious mental condition?

Tuesday, December 1 – Steffy’s Choice

Liam needs comfort and appeals to Steffy now that he thinks that his wife has cheated on him. Steffy makes a hard decision when the father of her child turns to her. Will she give in to her lust sleep with her ex?

Finn calls Hope and tells her that Thomas is in the middle of a crisis. She rushes over when he tells her that he needs her help. But will the designer be able to distinguish reality from his hallucination when the real Hope arrives?

Wednesday, December 2 – Hope Provides A Lifeline

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will provide a lifeline for Thomas. But how far will she go to prevent him from spiraling out of control?

Steffy’s caught between Liam and Thomas and doesn’t know who she’s going to choose. Can she change Liam’s mind and help him save his marriage?

Thursday, December 3 – A Breakthrough & Breakdown

Thomas has a breakthrough with Hope by his side. The designer realizes that he has been hallucinating and having some pretty disturbing delusions.

However, Hope panics and calls Finn when she realizes that Thomas is also having a mental breakdown. Everything becomes too much for him and he loses control.

Friday, December 4 – Finn’s Diagnosis and Liam Reacts

Finn makes a diagnosis when he returns to the apartment. He realizes that Thomas needs urgent medical attention and calls the shots to make it happen.

Liam still doesn’t realize that he never saw Thomas and Hope kissing. He’s unaware that the designer was having a delusion and was kissing the mannequin. Liam flies off the handle and worsens the situation when he lashes out.