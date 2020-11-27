WWE’s Natalya Rocks Tight Bodysuit & Flaunts Cleavage In Latest Instagram Selfies

WWE superstar Natalya took to Twitter earlier today and tantalized her 4.2 million followers with a pair of selfies that showed her displaying an ample amount of cleavage.

The former Women’s Champion wore a black and white leather bodysuit in both of the snaps. The outfit was zipped down past the chest area and showed off Natalya’s busty chest area as she posed for the pictures.

In the first selfie, the Canadian bombshell smiled for the camera and held onto the attire’s zip, suggesting that she was about to pull it down. Natalya also stuck her tongue slightly, showcasing her playful side in the process.

The second picture depicted the WWE superstar twirling her hair and making a pouting face. The Friday Night SmackDown superstar gave off a more mysterious vibe in this shot.

She wore her blond hair straight as it fell below both of her shoulders, all the way down to her chest area. The color looked darker in the second upload, possibly due to a filter or the lighting in the room.

In the accompanying caption, Natalya let her fans know that they’ll be able to see her on tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air live on FOX. The selfies were presumably taken in the arena.

Natalya’s fans appreciated her uploads, and they certainly helped build excitement for her television appearance later on. As of this writing, the photos have accumulated over 35,000 likes. Some of her admirers also took some time out of their day to send a compliment to “The Queen of Harts.”

“Can’t wait to see you tonight, hope you have a match,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I wish I could like this twice,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

“Hell yeah I’m ready,” gushed a third Instagram user, excited for tonight’s show.

The majority of Natalya’s admirers echoed these sentiments, with many using love-eyed emojis and bright red hearts to convey their crushes for the wrestler.

As documented by Inside Sport, Natalya might team with Billie Kay on the upcoming edition of the blue brand’s weekly program. Tag Team Champion’s Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler need challengers for their gold, and Natalya and Kay could form a makeshift alliance to pursue the titles.

Natalya also enters this week’s episode off the back of a Thanksgiving food fight. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she and her sister, Jenn Neidhart, covered each other in pumpkin pie during their latest video vlog.