Sara Sampaio Smolders In Teenie Weenie Yellow Bikini

Sara Sampaio thrilled many of her 7.5 million Instagram followers on Thursday, November 26, in one of her most recent updates. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots that featured her in an teenie weenie swimsuit that showcased her model figure.

The two-picture slideshow captured the Portuguese supermodel sitting on a lounge chair as she soaked up the sun. She was enjoying some time outdoors on a grassy field with a few trees scattered around. According to the geotag, Sampaio was in Hawaii.

In the first photo, Sampaio sat with one leg crossed in front of her as she turned her head to face the camera. She glanced straight into the lens with intent eyes and lips pressed together. In the second, Sampaio leaned forward while flashing a bright smile.

Sampaio rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a deep yellow color that accentuated her sun-kissed complexion. The top featured small triangle cups that and a spaghetti strap that tied into a bow behind her back. Her matching bottoms tied on the sides, and she placed them low on her hips.

Her brunette hair was partially pulled back in a half-ponytail while her long strands hung down her back.

In the caption, Sampaio simply included her location followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

The post proved to be popular with her fans, garnering more than 310,000 likes and upwards of 960 comments within a day. Her followers took to the comments section to thank Sampaio for being candid and to express their admiration for her.

“Thank you! I wish more models would post unposed photos like your first one, it does wonders for your followers’ self confidence,” one user wrote.

“Wow [heart-eyes emoji] your hair looks gorgeous,” replied another one of her fans.

“I imagine you took these pics before that cold plunge,” chimed in a third admirer, referencing another recent post in which she seen taking an icy cold bath.

“This is HOTNESS at it’s absolute best. @sarasampaio you’re an absolute Bombshell, and wearing a [bikini emoji] in my favourite colour,” added a fourth follower.

Sampaio often captures the attention of her fans with the sexy pictures she uploads to her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she recently uploaded a fun image that showed her in a pink room with an eye mask on her forehead. She opted to go pantless for the shot, joking that “panties are the new pants.” Her underwear bottoms featured a tartan plaid print and a soft cotton fabric. She paired it with a white tee.