Daisy Keech Poses Topless Beside A Classic Chevrolet Chevelle

Daisy Keech — the model and social media star that founded the Beverly Hills-based content collective The Clubhouse — raised the temperature of her Instagram feed several notches on Friday morning. With her latest post, the 21-year-old provided her 5.4 million followers with multiple vintage-filtered looks at her tight, surprisingly sinuous physique while posing beside a classic, second-generation Chevrolet Chevelle.

And while her pert posterior was adorned with a scanty thong bottom throughout the sexy spread, her perky bustline was notably captured sans top. In lieu of a bra or shirt, she did her best to keep her assets covered using her arms and hands.

Keech captioned the pictorial by reminding men and women alike that they should never feel shame for being sexy. She also expressed that women should do their best to build each other up. Meanwhile, fans of both genders did their best to build the blond bombshell up in the comments section, filling the thread with virtual wolf whistles for her revealing slideshow.

Within 30 minutes of the post’s appearance on her timeline, 600-plus comments had been left.

“Love those pictures,” raved one commenter. “U look beautiful.”

“Words and numbers can’t describe how beautiful you are but emojis can,” wrote a second supporter, who added multiple mind-blown and starry-eyed smileys.

“Life is beautiful and it’s even better now with these shots,” added a third follower. “These poses are almost imaginary!”

“You’re just the sweetest person ever!!” gushed a fourth devotee.

Keech’s fans further engaged with her sultry share by double-tapping it well beyond the 125,000-like mark over the same span of time.

The first photo found Keech having taken a knee near the tailgate of the aforementioned Chevelle. The classic car was fire red with black silver trim and a blue-and-yellow California license plate that matched those issued by the state during the late 1960s and ’70s.

With her other knee uplifted — which served to accentuate the curvature of her booty — she covered her upper assets with her hand and forearm. All the while, her eyes were partially obscured by her medium-length, golden blond hair, which was pulled back into a loose ponytail. Aside from her stringy thong, the only articles of clothing she wore were a pair of Chuck Taylor-syle sneakers, a charm necklace and a hair clip.

The second slide featured a rear-view snap of Keech as she shifted her midsection toward the left side of the frame to further emphasize the shapely nature of her slender physique. Her taut cheeks were partially in shadow, while her torso caught a large bust of natural light.

Finally, Keech was shown from a much wider angle in the third picture as she peered over her shoulder and into the camera while cupping her breast on the same side. Although the filter had rendered much of the photo out of focus, her full body, the back of the car and her surroundings were nonetheless shown in a larger scale.

