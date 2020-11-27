WWE Rumors: Uncertainty Over Braun Strowman’s Future Revealed, Per ‘Wrestling Observer Radio’

Braun Strowman was suspended following his attack on Adam Pearce on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. It was subsequently reported that the suspension was WWE’s way of taking him off of television until he recovered from an injury. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio has dismissed those claims.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Strowman’s future is currently unknown. The journalist stated that the former Universal Champion is not on the company’s internal injury list, even though there have been rumblings that he hurt his knee at Survivor Series.

Meltzer went on to say that “The Monster Among Men” was reportedly scheduled to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC. On the last episode of the red brand’s weekly show, however, it was announced that either Riddle, Keith Lee or AJ Styles will receive that opportunity.

Of course, it’s still possible that Strowman could factor into the title hunt heading into the December pay-per-view. Meltzer believes that Strowman receiving a title shot is bound to happen as it’s been teased already.

According to the journalist, the fact that Strowman’s suspension was born out of frustrations of him not receiving a title shot indicates that the bout against McIntyre is definitely in the pipeline. He stated that the angle is too “strong” not to pursue.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, it’s been suggested that Strowman could join Retribution. Members of the upstart faction have already tried to recruit him on social media.

Furthermore, some of “The Monster Among Men’s” recent Twitter updates — in which he’s lashed out at backstage politics in the company — have been reminiscent of the group’s mentality.

Strowman’s attack on Pearce also suggested that he’s about to begin another heel run. This has only added more fuel to the rumors of him joining Retribution, who are some of the most notable heels on the roster at the moment.

As The Inquisitr report highlighted, it’s unlikely that Strowman will be given another run the red brand’s main championship any time soon. McIntyre recently reclaimed the gold from Randy Orton, and he’s expected to keep a hold of it for the foreseeable future.

Strowman joining the faction would give him a prominent role on the show while adding more legitimacy to the stable. Retribution has suffered a stop-start introduction to the product following a series of losses. Having a superstar of Strowman’s stature involved could be the ideal way to make them hot again.