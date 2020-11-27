Brunette Bombshell Katelyn Runck Stretches While Sporting Sexy Yellow Bikini

Katelyn Runck showed off her amazing body on Friday, November 27, when she treated her 2.4 million Instagram followers to a couple of stunning new photos. The brunette bombshell and fitness model took to the social media app to show off her curves and muscles in a scanty bikini that did her figure nothing but favors.

The two-photo slideshow captured Runck striking powerful poses at the beach. Both appeared to have been taken in the late afternoon, judging by the low, golden light. In the first, Runck faced the camera as she stretched both of her arms up. In the second, she was captured from a distance while opening one leg out to the side.

Runck rocked a light yellow two-piece bathing suit that made her tan complexion stand out. Her bikini top featured a small V-shaped detail along the neckline, showcasing quite a bit of her chest. Her bottoms featured a medium waistband that she pulled up high on the sides, baring her curvy hips. According to the tag, her suit was courtesy of Oh Polly.

Runck paired the pictures with an inspiring message in which she pointed out that our imagination is our only limitation. She also asked her fans which of the shots they liked best.

Her fans wasted no time in sharing their reactions the post. Within the first hour, it has racked up more than 10,400 likes and over 475 comments. They flocked to the comments section to shower Runck with compliments, most of which focused on her body.

“I write love poems to describe your beauty. However, I decided it was a futile effort. Because no poet in the world can explain your beauty. Yes, the Goddess of beauty, I can’t find,” one of her fans wished her.

“Always amazing! Great color on you! Hope you had an enjoyable Thanksgiving!” replied another user.

“Good morning. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving [turkey emoji]. Take care. Be safe,” a third follower added.

“Glamorous lady. [Thumbs up] [smiley] Your body is very beautiful,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Runck is well known for oozing sex appeal in her Instagram posts. Earlier this week, she posted a slideshow that once again captured her at the beach. As The Inquisitr has noted, she rocked a pair of white bikini bottoms and a sexy cover-up that highlighted her buxom physique. The bottoms sat low, exposing her taut lower abs. The green dress featured a plunging neckline that did a low more showing than covering, putting her ample cleavage front and center.