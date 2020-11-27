Polina Malinovskaya Slays Instagram With Stunning Bra & Panties Spread

Russian model and social media sensation Polina Malinovskaya shook up her Instagram timeline once again with an update featuring multiple lingerie shots. The sultry series, which was uploaded on a post-Thanksgiving Friday morning, likely had her 2.1 million followers on the platform feeling thankful as she brought the sizzle in a skimpy bra-and-panties ensemble in white lace.

Malinovskaya captioned the sexy spread by thanking her fans for all of their support and advertising her creative content for an uncensored digital lifestyle magazine. She also revealed that she would be creating more content in the future.

In the meantime, her fans were effusive in their praise for the free preview she had offered via her latest slideshow. Within an hour of updating her popular feed, the post had cruised past the 70,000-like mark with ease and the comments section was filled with hundreds of positive replies.

“Seeing you makes my day,” wrote one appreciative user, who further expressed their love with a single heart emoji.

“Polina, fortunate is the man that wins your heart,” opined a second commenter.

“I would commit war crimes if you asked me to,” confessed another impassioned supporter.

“You are beautiful,” declared a fourth follower. “Nice pearl necklace!”

The first photo in Malinovskaya’s multi-pic post showed her staring suggestively into the camera as she held both hands against her perky bosom. Her blue-green eyes and pink-hued lips glinted in the light as she was snapped, and her bleached blond hair flowed out from a left-side part and draped over her shoulder and upper arm on the opposite side.

She appeared to be leaning against an antiqued wall table that had been placed behind a red and gold-upholstered sofa. In the background, curtains and multiple chairs that matched the couch’s color were visible. Meanwhile, Malinovskaya owned the foreground as her lacy bra allowed for a sizable showing of cleavage, and her panties pleasingly hugged her slender hips.

In the second shot, the Russian bombshell was shown using one hand to clutch a pearl necklace that was prominently displayed on her dainty neck throughout the spread. Simultaneously, her other hand rested against her pert posterior, which had been pushed out as she shifted her hips to accentuate her compact curves.

The third snap showed Malinovskaya innocently grasping the crook of her elbow on the opposite side and spreading her lithe legs as she continued to shift her midsection.

As shared earlier in the week by The Inquisitr, Malinovskaya enthralled her followers with another provocative pictorial that found her illuminating an otherwise cloudy beach scene with her taut, tempting frame draped in a minuscule white bikini set.