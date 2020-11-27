Kim Kardashian, 40, Goes Braless Under A Nude Silk Shirt: ‘Thankful’

Kim Kardashian showed some gratitude in her most recent Instagram update on Friday afternoon. The mother-of-four flashed a bit of skin as she revealed how thankful she was in the caption of the post.

Kim — who recently celebrated her 40th birthday — went braless in a nude silk shirt. The blouse featured loose-fitting sleeves and a collar. She left the front unfastened in order to show off her bare cleavage underneath.

She added a pair of matching slacks and tucked her shirt into the pants, which wrapped snugly around her thin waist. The bottoms contoured to her curvaceous hips and round booty as she lounged around the house.

She wore her short hair in a bob. The dark locks were parted in the center and styled in straight strands that curved around her chin.

In the first photo, Kim stood in front of a blue chair with one hand resting on the arm of the furniture piece. Her other arm hung at her side and her hip was pushed out as she tilted her head and stared into the camera.

In the second shot, Kim sat in the chair with her knees bent. She placed one hand near her face and shifted her weight to one side.

In the background of the pics, a beige curtain hung over a window, and a brick wall was visible. A tall lamp also stood in the corner.

Kim’s over 192 million followers went wild for the snaps by clicking the like button more than 733,000 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 3,700 messages during that time.

“This is sooo cute,” one follower declared.

“MY INSPRIATION [sic] IN EVERYTHING,” another wrote.

“I love your hair,” a third comment read.

“This is everything. The outfit, the hair, makeup, glowing skin. Just flawless every single time Kimmy. U are simply the best,” a fourth user gushed.

Kim is no stranger to showing off her hourglass figure in her online snaps. Her fans often see her posing in skimpy ensembles that accentuate her voluptuous body.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a teeny white bikini that put all of her enviable curves on full display while posing on her knees in her huge closet. The post was also a huge hit among her adoring fans. To date, it has racked up more than 3.1 million likes and over 16,000 comments.