‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Wears A Ultra-Tight Green Dress That Shows Off Her Body

Sports Illustrated’s “curviest model,” Hunter McGrady, wore an ultra-tight, green dress that showed off her exquisite curves in a new Instagram snap. The photo, which appeared to have been taken in her home, showed the stunner as she posed alongside a Christmas tree.

The garment featured a one-shoulder top. The remaining sleeve was long and reached her wrist. The look was fitted along her body, stopped mid-thigh and clung to her form in all the right places. Hunter revealed that the garment was on sale for Black Friday on QVC, and it was part of her clothing collection called All Worthy. Hunter curated an entire clothing line that debuted in March on the home shopping network.

The outfit was paired with white, pointy-toed pumps that had a bow accent on the toe box. Lights from the tree appeared to illuminate her feet as she stood on a honey-colored wooden floor. White walls helped to brighten up the area and provided a stark contrast against the darker wood color.

At the end of her bare arm, a thin bangle bracelet hung from her left wrist.

Hunter’s long, blond hair was blown out straight. The bottom of her tresses was curled into soft waves that fell atop her left shoulder. On her earlobes, she wore large hoop earrings that added a festive touch to her overall ensemble.

In the new snap, Hunter stood next to a tree that was decorated with numerous ornaments in tones of red and gold. The luxurious holiday accent was lit with hundreds of tiny white lights. The model held a red ornament in her right hand as she smiled brightly for the camera.

Behind her, a small table was decorated with a multitude of silver decorations. These included ribbons, green garland, and a silver deer, as well as a sign that read joy and love. An oval mirror hung above on the wall.

Fans of the model loved her holiday photograph and were very excited to learn of the new item that was featured on her line.

“Wowee, obsessed with this dress and you,” wrote one fan.

“I am still not over this look, you are breathtaking, just gorgeous,” penned a second follower.

“That color is STUNNING on you, what a great holiday photograph,” claimed a third Instagram fan.

“This whole look is fire! Gorgeous, I can’t get over it, I want it,” remarked a fourth follower.