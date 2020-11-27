Anita Herbert Lowers Shorts To Show Off Sculpted Abs

Anita Herbert stunned her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Thursday, November 26, with a recent post. The Hungarian influencer and trainer took to the app to share a stunning photo that showed her in a revealing outfit that put her sculpted physique front and center, and her admirers were quick to react.

For the photo, Herbert posed outside as she faced the camera. She had on a pair of jean shorts with raw hems. The garment featured a high-rise waistband, which she lowered by hooking her thumb in one of the belt loops, exposing her chiseled abs. On her torso, Herbert wore a white crop top boasting a unique design. It featured long sleeves and an-off-the-shoulder style that highlighted her strong chest.

Herbert completed her look with a pair of chunky white sneaker boots by Fila. She styled her jet-black hair in a half-ponytail.

In the caption, Herbert addressed the issue of Thanksgiving and the bountiful feast that usually accompanies the holiday. She stressed that it is OK to enjoy extra food on special dates, urging her followers not to feel guilty. She then added a list of advice on how to get back on track after overindulging and asked what their favorite Thanksgiving dish was.

The post has garnered more than 18,800 likes and over 400 comments within 14 hours of going live. Her fans took to the comments section to thank her for her powerful message and also to interact with her question.

“Nothing wrong with being grateful for a bountiful feast,” one user wrote.

“Thank you for this [red heart] My favorite dish was actually the Paleo Savory Stuffing from Fit in 30. Easy delightful and so many healthy ingredients,” chimed in another fan.

“The stuffing and mashed potatoes it was heaven but back to the grind tomorrow,” a third admirer replied.

“[Y]es love this!!! My favorite was the turkey with stuffing & gravy!!! Thank God I didn’t host this year so I have no left over to be tempted with tomorrow [OK hand sign] [turkey emoji] [red heart] Already got my Fit in 30,” added a fourth follower.

As a fitness personality and model, Herbert uses her social media persona to encourage her followers to stay on track and healthy, often sharing photos of her physique as motivation. As previously reproved by The Inquisitr, she recently shared an image of herself during a hike wearing a black workout set that once again showcased her stomach. Herbert had on a pair of spandex shorts that rose up to her belly button. She paired it with a matching sports bra.