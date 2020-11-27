WWE News: Legendary Former Superstar Claims He Rejected Incest Storyline Because It Was ‘Too Close To Home’

Ken Shamrock was recently interviewed by the Scheduled for Two Falls podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics. During the conversation, the former WWE superstar talked about rejecting an incest angle that was pitched to him when he worked for the company.

As quoted by Ringside News, Shamrock recalled how the company brought in Alicia Webb to play his kayfabe sibling, Ryan Shamrock. Shamrock’s character was known to be overprotective of his sibling at the time, and this was because Vince McMahon wanted him to have a creepy obsession with her.

In addition to not wanting to participate in the angle because it was distasteful, Shamrock said that he mainly objected to it because of his son.

“Here is this beautiful young lady who’s interested in me and just felt comfortable and next thing you know, we’re in a relationship and she’s my sister supposedly in this wrestling thing, and that was the actual next storyline that they wanted me to do was they wanted me to have this incest with my sister. That’s why I was running around trying to save her and all these other things and I was like, ‘The World’s Most Dangerous Man, wants to have sex with his own sister?”

Shamrock went on to explain that the idea was “too close to home” due to his kayfabe sibling being named after his son. The former superstar also revealed that he was disgusted at the fact WWE’s creative team named his fake family member after his actual son and proposed such an idea to him.

This isn’t the first time that Shamrock has discussed the proposition. As documented by Wrestling Inc, he previously revealed that he turned down the pitch because he felt officials were trying to ruin his character. Given that he was a respected mixed martial artist at the time, he didn’t want to be portrayed in an unflattering light.

McMahon has returned to the idea of incest storylines since then, however. As WrestleTalk noted, the chairman suggested a similar angle to his own children. Bruce Prichard eventually prevented it from happening.

Shamrock doesn’t harbor any hard feelings toward the promotion, despite management’s alleged attempts to ruin his gimmick. As The Inquisitr recently reported, he revealed that he wants a match with Bill Goldberg, suggesting that he’s willing to go back to his old stomping grounds.

Shamrock is still an active in-ring competitor and was inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame earlier this year.