Chrissy Teigen Writes The Past Two Months Have Been ‘Brutal, Exhausting, Sad, Physically Challenging’

Chrissy Teigen wrote that the past two months of her life have been “brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging” as well as “mentally painful” in a new Instagram post seen here. The social media personality and model shared her feelings alongside a photograph where she was dressed from head to toe in black and wore socks with a dog’s face printed on them. Dark sunglasses covered her eyes.

Chrissy was brutally honest in her statement. She explained everything she had felt thus far since losing her baby Jack in September of this year in a miscarriage.

She noted that when she was old and gray, she would look back on the last two months as being some of the most difficult in her life. She added she would refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits she had worn, referencing the aforementioned fashion choice where fans could only see a sliver of her beautiful face.

Chrissy wrote that she can already see the leaves as orange instead of gray, and realized the sky was indeed blue and not black. She added that horn honks on her forced morning walks only brought her to her knees half the time. She wrote that she could make it up the stairs, only stopping once or twice instead of every other stair, and can get out of the bathtub all by herself as long as she had the promise that John would dry her off.

David Crotty / Getty Images

Chrissy has been candid about her journey since being hospitalized in September of this year due to excessive bleeding while pregnant. The 34-year-old model posted five heartbreaking photos — seen on Instagram here — and revealed to fans that she and John had lost their precious son.

The Inquisitr previously reported on November 24 that Chrissy and John had sat down for their first full-length interview with Good Morning America where they discussed their tragic experience with host Michael Strahan.

Fans of the social media favorite added their own comments regarding Chrissy’s brutally honest post.

“This was beautiful, queen. You’ve been through a lot, but glad you are starting to heal. Now we need to talk about that outfit though. Where can I get those puppy socks?” questioned one fan.

“I love you. You’re so strong and powerfully beautiful,” wrote a second follower.

“One second, one minute, one hour, one day at a time. You are doing the hard thing,” penned a third Instagram user.

“And hopefully, before you’re old and grey, the beauty you’ve brought to the lives of people walking through their own unbearable pain will return to you a million-fold,” wrote a fourth fan.