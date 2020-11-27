Gabby Epstein Spices Up Instagram While Wearing A Sheer Red Lingerie Set

Gabby Epstein spiced up her Instagram timeline with an eye-popping new pic on Thursday night. The model left little to the imagination as she showed off her incredible bod while hanging out in her bedroom.

In the sexy shot, Gabby looked hotter than ever in a sheer red lingerie set. The skimpy lace bra included a square neckline, which perfectly accentuated her abundant cleavage. The spaghetti straps also showcased her lean arms and shoulders.

The matching panties featured an elastic waistband, which was pulled up high over her curvaceous hips and exposed her toned thighs in the process. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also in the spotlight for the shot. She accessorized the barely there look with a gold chain and pendant around her neck and matching hoop earrings.

Gabby stood in front of a large bed made up with white linens for the pic. The bed had a padded headboard and was placed up against a plain wall. In front of her, a vase of beautiful red roses could be seen.

The model posed with one arm hanging at her side and the other holding her phone to snap the sexy selfie. Her back was slightly arched and her hip was pushed out just a bit. She tilted her head downward as she stared into her phone.

Her long, blond hair was parted straight down the middle. The long locks were styled in full waves that fell down her back and brushed lightly over the top of her shoulder.

In the caption of the photo, she admitted that red is her favorite color.

Gabby’s over 2.4 million followers seemed to fall in love with the snap, clicking the “like” button more than 70,000 times within the first 13 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 440 messages.

“You look so pretty, my dear!” one follower wrote.

“You are so gorgeous,” another stated.

“A whole mood,” a third user gushed.

“You are perfect,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport revealing outfits in her online snaps. She’s often showing off her petite frame in skimpy bathing suits, teeny tops, scanty lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabby recently delighted her followers when she posed in a tiny yellow bikini while standing on a yacht in front of some bright blue water. The post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 75,000 likes and nearly 500 comments.