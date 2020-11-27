NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Deal Would Send Zach LaVine And Aaron Gordon To Nets

As the 2020 NBA offseason goes deeper, several crazy trade ideas continue to float around the league. These include the hypothetical three-team blockbuster deal that would send Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine and Orlando Magic small forward Aaron Gordon to the Brooklyn Nets. In the proposed trade scenario by Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, the Nets would receive LaVine and Gordon, the Magic would get Caris LeVert and a 2021 second-round pick, and the Bulls would acquire Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince, and a 2021 first-round selection.

The suggested deal would make a lot of sense for the Nets as it would enable them to add two reliable contributors in LaVine and Gordon who could help Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant carry the team in the 2020-21 season.

“The Nets would have to part ways with players like Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert in this deal, along with a future first round pick. This should not turn them away from this deal considering the return they are getting. LaVine is the best player changing teams in his deal. LaVine knows how to play with other superstars because it is something he has done over the course of his career. Gordon is another role player with great athleticism who could contend on both ends of the floor. This move will give them extreme depth and talent.”

LaVine and Gordon would be incredible additions to the Nets. LaVine would give them a dependable third scoring option behind Durant and Irving and an elite three-point shooter. Last season, he averaged 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, he would fit nicely alongside Uncle Drew in the Nets’ backcourt. Meanwhile, Gordon would give Brooklyn a stretch big who, like Durant, could play the small forward and the power forward positions. Gordon’s arrival could help them boost their performance in terms of scoring, rebounding, and spacing the floor.

The proposed deal wouldn’t only be beneficial for the Nets, but also for the Magic and the Bulls. For Orlando, the suggested trade would allow them to acquire a young and promising talent in LeVert who has the potential to become the next face of the franchise. Though it wouldn’t put him closer to winning his first championship ring, being traded to a team where he could be the main option on the offensive end of the floor could speed up LeVert’s development into a legitimate superstar in the league.

Meanwhile, in exchange for LaVine, the Bulls would be receiving a future first-rounder that would allow them to add another talented prospect to their roster. Dinwiddie and Prince could serve as veteran mentors to the team’s young core. If they perform well next season, the Bulls could flip them into a young player or a future draft asset before next year’s trade deadline.