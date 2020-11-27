‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Is Engaged To Molly Hurwitz

Friends actor Matthew Perry is engaged to Molly Hurwitz, whom he began dating in 2018. The news was reported by People Magazine. She reportedly works as a talent manager.

“I decided to get engaged,” Matthew said to People. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

The couple’s relationship was also reported on by Us Weekly, who confirmed the two were official in January of this year.

Matthew is 50 and Molly is 28 years old. This will be the second holiday season the couple has enjoyed together. The Daily Mail reported that Molly posted a photograph of herself and the actor to her social media page and labeled Matthew as her boyfriend during the 2019 Christmas holiday.

Matthew has kept the details regarding this union under wraps until confirming his updated relationship status to People.

As for Molly’s social media, it is currently set to private. In her Instagram bio seen here, she wrote that she would be accepting friend requests soon. She called the actor “my love, ” her “better half” and “my baby” in her statement where she explained who she was. The young woman also wished her followers a Happy Thanksgiving.

There is one official photo of the young woman — her profile pic. In it, she wore her dark hair parted to the side and cascading down her shoulders. Molly sat on a leather chair. Underneath a jacket, she wore a royal blue scoop-necked shirt.

In the 1990s, Matthew dated a series of high-profile actresses, including Baywatch‘s Yasmine Bleeth and Academy Award winner Julia Roberts. He had a long-term relationship with Freaks and Geeks star Lizzy Caplan from 2006 to 2012 and also dated actress Lauren Graham.

Us Weekly noted that all the men Molly has dated in the past were involved in the entertainment industry. She was previously linked to The Office star B.J. Novak.

Matthew will reunite with his Friends castmates Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow for a special set to stream on HBO Max. It was to begin filming this past March but production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Filming has reportedly been pushed back to March 2021, according to the Daily Mail. The reunion show is one of the most highly anticipated of the upcoming year, as it will be the first time all six cast members have reprised the roles that made them famous since Friends came to a close in 2004.