WWE’s Chelsea Green Puts On Leggy Display In Tiny Daisy Dukes As She Celebrates With Boyfriend

Chelsea Green took to Instagram this week and shared some Thanksgiving snaps with her 552,000 followers. The WWE superstar put on a leggy display as she celebrated the holiday with her boyfriend, Matt Cardona, and their friends.

In the first photo, Green and Cardona stood in a kitchen, posing with their glasses of red wine. Green wore a pair of tiny daisy dukes that showed off her sun-kissed athletic legs, coupled with a baggy white sweater.

Cardona, meanwhile, rocked a blue shirt that accentuated his muscular physique. He also left the top buttons undone, revealing a glimpse of his chest hair.

In the second photo, Green stood with fellow wrestling alumni McKenzie Mitchell and Deonna Purrazzo. Mitchell rocked her own pair of daisy dukes along with a green sweater. Purrazzo wore some blue jeans and a long-sleeved top with the material cut out at the shoulder area.

The third, fourth and fifth snaps were both close-ups of Green’s pets. The first two shots depicted her cats, while the final image featured a dog resting on a porch with its furry paws outstretched.

In the accompanying caption, Green expressed her gratitude. Her fans and peers also appreciated the uploads. As of this writing, almost 17,000 followers have hit the like button, with many also taking the time to share a comment.

Cardona took to the comments section via his Instagram, joking about the filters that his girlfriend applied to the uploads before posting.

“This pic looks edited compared to mine,” wrote the former WWE star, referencing an image he shared on his own account.

“Tell Deonna let’s go out her aunt keeps trying to hook us up at my job in Jersey”, wrote a second Instagrammer who was fishing for a date with Green’s friend.

“Thankful for you Queen,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

Some of Green’s admirers also asked her about her arm. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she has been out of action due to a broken wrist that she suffered on her main roster debut earlier this month.

However, as The Inquisitr report highlighted, she has since returned to the gym and is training to get back into the ring as soon as possible. She will likely be sidelined for a few more weeks yet, though.

During her absence from the squared circle, Green has tantalized her followers with some beach photos. Earlier this week, she lay down in the ocean while showcasing some very revealing swimwear.