Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Rare Family Pic To The Delight Of Her Fans

Former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a rare family photograph to the delight of her fans. The pic was taken on Thanksgiving when she and her clan dressed to impress to spend the holiday giving thanks for their many blessings.

The mother of three stood outdoors on a deck with husband Jionni LaValle. The couple will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on November 29. Also seen were their children Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo.

Nicole kept it casual for the holiday. Her hair was blown out and curled into soft waves at its ends. She wore a gray sweatshirt with a graphic for the television show Friends atop it. Nicole paired that with tight, black leggings and brown ankle boots with a fringe accent. In her arms she held Angelo. The infant who turned one in May of this year looked off-camera in the photograph. He looked cute in a gray shirt and black pants with sneakers on his feet.

Next to Nicole stood Jionni. He had on a black shirt and wore a long silver chain with a cross suspended from it.

In front of their father were Lorenzo and Giovanna. The little boy sported a look that was similar to his father, down to the jewelry that was suspended from his neck. Giovanna was a standout in the group with her fashion choice of a cream-colored t-shirt with a graphic of Minnie Mouse with leopard accents. She wore pants with the same design atop them and her feet were bare.

The clan was surrounded by blue skies with lots of sunshine that permeated the background of the photograph. On the East Coast, where they live in New Jersey, the Thanksgiving holiday was warmer than usual. They appeared to take advantage of the good weather on an outdoor deck where lots of lights were suspended from above.

Fans of the clan loved the snap.

“Snooki wearing a Friends sweater makes me love her even more,” wrote one fan.

“Lorenzo has horns from Jionni’s sweater LOL! Such a cute family pic though, so beautiful,” commented a second follower.

“My favorite little guidos and guidettes. I so wish you were back on Jersey Shore, it’s not the same without you,” penned a third Instagram user of the snap.

“Snooks, you look absolutely beautiful, wow! And your group, they are so lovely, blessings to all of you,” remarked a fourth fan.