Lindsey Pelas Rocks Cleavage-Baring Top While Revealing She’s Thankful For Her ‘Nice Breasts’

Lindsey Pelas grabbed attention in her most recent Instagram update on Thursday. The model stopped to count her blessings as she rocked a revealing little outfit to celebrate Thanksgiving.

In the racy pics, Lindsey looked smoking hot while sporting a cleavage-baring white top. The teeny tank boasted a plummeting neckline that exposed her full chest. The skimpy straps also showcased her muscled arms and shoulders.

The top knotted in the front to form a large bow. It also fit tightly around her midsection to flaunt her flat tummy and toned abs.

Lindsey added a high-waisted pink gingham skirt. The ruffled garment fit snugly around her hips and rested just below her knees. She accessorized the sexy and casual style with a pair of clear heels.

In the caption, Lindsey shared everything that she was thankful for this holiday season, which included her family, dog, and her “nice breasts.”

In the first photo, the blond bombshell stood by a white building. She had her hip pushed out and one hand on the wall next to her as she gave a steamy stare into the camera. The second shot was similar, with the model looking away from the lens with a smile on her face.

The third photo featured Lindsey sitting in a wicker chair outdoors. She had her legs crossed and her head resting in her hand as she shifted her weight to one side. In the next slide, she tilted her head back and ran her hand over her hair.

The final photo showed the model leaning forward and staring off into the distance. In the background of the pics, a tall tree and desert landscape could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the middle. The loose strands were styled in voluminous waves that fell down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Lindsey’s 8.7 million followers immediately began to respond to the photos. The pics earned more than 48,000 likes within the first 17 hours after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also left over 670 comments during that time.

“Beautiful as always Lindsey,” one follower gushed.

“You are an angel, looking so good babe,” remarked another.

“Hope you have an amazing day and reflect to what your thankful for and finally what you’ve worked for,” a third user wrote.

“Happy Thanksgiving to the most intelligent, gorgeous woman in the world,” a fourth person commented.

Lindsey previously piqued the interest of her followers when she went braless underneath of a skimpy white top on her IG story.