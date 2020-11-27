Alexa Collins Leaves Little To The Imagination In Semi-Sheer Lingerie

Alexa Collins went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram update. The model and social media influencer shared a sizzling series of photos on November 27 which added some serious heat to her feed.

The first image in the series captured Alexa in the center of the frame. She posed in front of a white fireplace in front of a shiplap wall, and there was a semi-sheer curtain behind her. Alexa turned her figure at a slight angle, casually resting both arms near her sides. She gazed into the camera with a seductive stare a slight smile. The second photo in the deck saw Alexa sitting in a chair. She faced her chest toward the camera and smiled as she looked off-camera.

The model rocked a sexy purple set from Lounge Underwear to promote their Black Friday sale. On her upper-half, she rocked a semi-sheer bra that revealed a tease of her skin underneath. It was patterned with delicate flowers that took her look to a whole new level. Its plunging neckline offered a generous view of Alexa’s ample bust, and its underwire bottom appeared to enhance it even further. It boasted a logo band was tight on her ribs, accentuating her tiny frame. The garment also had a thin set of straps that stretched tightly over her muscular shoulders and arms.

She teamed the look with a pair of panties that matched the same sexy color and style of her top. It’s thick, silk band was worn high on her waist, highlighting her taut tummy and tiny waist. The high rise design of the undergarment left her bronze stems entirely in view — something that her fans didn’t seem to mind.

Alexa wore her long, blond locks with a deep side part, adding loose curls to the body that spilled messily over her shoulders and back. She also added a pair of dainty silver earrings as her only visible accessory.

It has not taken long for her fans to take notice of the sexy upload. Within minutes, the post has accrued more than 6,700 likes and 140-plus comments. Most fans complimented her bombshell body while a few more asked questions about the sale.

“Pure beauty perfection. You are the woman that I see when I close my eyes and dream,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts and flames to the end of their comment.

“EXCUSE ME!????? WHERE IS YOUR WAIST?” another Instagrammer asked.

“It’s hard to find a more beautiful woman your smile is so nice,” a third complimented, adding a few heart-eyes.

“Quickly becoming one of my favourite instagirls,” one more gushed.