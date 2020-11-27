Jennifer Aniston Is Ageless In Sweet Snaps Alongside Rescue Pooch Lord Chesterfield

Jennifer Aniston appeared ageless in a slideshow of sweet snaps where she expressed her thanks alongside her pooch, Lord Chesterfield. The gorgeous actress, who will star in a reboot of the timeless television series Friends that will air in 2021, posed with the latest addition to her four-legged family in a new photograph she shared with Instagram.

Jennifer was seated on the floor, cross-legged, while the white dog sat in front of her.

She had on a black sweater, dark jeans and shoes. Her highlighted hair was fashioned into slight waves that framed her face. Jennifer’s images appeared to be taken in her California home. The floor she sat upon was a golden oak wood color and polished to a high gloss finish. Behind her, a large green plant was placed in front of a window, which helped to cast a glow into the area.

A small wood table was to the right of the actress. It had a small object atop it.

Lord Chesterfield was sat at attention in the first pic. Jennifer had her arms around his neck and drew him close to her chest. In the second snap, she held up his large ears in the air. In the final photograph, the dog looked away from the camera while Jennifer bent down and placed her head along the back of his. Her hair hung down over her cheekbones.

Jennifer announced she had adopted the stunning pup from a rescue shelter on October 11 in an Instagram post seen here. She posted a video of the puppy as he slept contently on a rug in her home. She said in the caption of the clip that he stole her heart immediately. She expressed a thank you to The Wagmore Pet Hotel and Spa who rescues animals and helps to find them their forever homes. In the video, the puppy was so tired from playing he fell asleep with a chew bone in his mouth.

Jennifer’s ex-husband Justin Theroux commented on the pics with three emoji that depicted clapping and prayer hands as well as a red heart.

“Dying. The best cutest friendliest friend,” wrote Jennifer’s pal, actor Sean Hayes, who played Jack on Will & Grace.

Actor David Spade, a longtime pal of the actress, said the dog had star quality.

“Happy Thanksgiving to fabulous you and fabulous Lord Chesterfield!” penned one follower.

“Could u both be any cuter? And when did LC get so huge?” wrote a second fan.

“THE CUTEST family. And btw he has grown so much OMG, I’m getting emotional even though he’s not mine,” said a third Instagram user.