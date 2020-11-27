Tahlia Hall Flashes Her Round Booty In An Zebra-Print Bikini On Instagram

Tahlia Hall titillated her 520,000 Instagram followers on Friday, November 27, with a smoking hot snapshot that featured her pert derriere. In the new post, the Australian model rocked an animal-print bikini that showcased her killer body.

As seen on her Instagram stories, Tahlia recently went on a holiday. The trip was seemingly an extension of her birthday celebration. The bombshell turned 23 on November 25.

The influencer wore a zebra-print, two-piece swimsuit. Due to her stance, the front side of her top was not visible in the snap. However, it was seen in another Instagram photo.

The cups were tiny, and it failed to cover the entirety of her shapely breasts. A glimpse of her sideboob was seen in certain angles. However, the piece was fully-lined and secured her buxom curves in place. It had a plunging neckline that displayed a nice view of her cleavage. The thin, black straps clung to her neck and tied around her back for support.

She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms. The thong had a waistline resting several inches below her belly button. The garment exposed plenty of skin around her midsection, particularly her taut stomach and abs. The waistband highlighted her hips, and the back portion flaunted her round posterior.

In the image, Tahlia was photographed in her sexy bathing suit, posing on a balcony. She stood with her toned backside facing the camera and placed her hands on the railing. She looked down at the views as the photographer took the shot.

The ocean and some nearby islands were seen in the background. The bright blue sky filled with clouds was also evident in the shot.

Tahlia opted to tie her blond hair into a bun, which kept most of the strands away from her face and body. She sported a pair of sunglasses, which were worn on top of her head.

The internet personality paired the pic with a short caption. According to the geotag, she was at The Reef View Hotel, located at Hamilton Island in Australia.

In less than a day of being published on the popular social media platform, the share gained more than 16,400 likes and over 170 comments. Fans dove into the comments section and wrote compliments. Most of them praised her features, including her perky booty. Others had a hard time expressing their admiration for the model through words. Instead, they dropped a mix of emoji.

“A beautiful woman on this island. A dream destination for many men,” a fan commented.

“WOW! WHAT A BEAUTIFUL BODY,” gushed an admirer, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are so hot. I cannot get my eyes off of you,” a third follower commented.