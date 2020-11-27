Rita Ora Wows In Low-Cut Silver Top & Skintight Black Latex Pants For 30th Birthday Celebrations

Rita Ora has officially joined the 30 club. The British celebrity took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself from her birthday celebrations. As always, she made sure her fashion game was on point.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a loose-fitted silver top that featured long sleeves. The low-cut item of clothing displayed her decolletage and was tucked into her high-waisted black latex pants. The skintight attire was teamed with lace-up heels of the same color. She accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings. Ora painted her short nails with a coat of dark-colored polish and styled her shoulder-length blond hair down for the occasion. She is a fan of body art and showed off the numerous tattoos inked down her arms.

The former America’s Next Top Model judge treated her followers to nine images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ora was captured standing by a black dining table. She held a plate of cake and was caught feeding herself with the dessert.

In the next slide, the songstress was snapped cutting into her pretty cake that was decorated with flowers.

In the third frame, Ora was seemingly making a wish in front of her tall cake that was lit up with candles and had “happy birthday Rita” written across the front. She was photographed from the side with her eyes closed.

In the fifth snap, Ora was pictured from head-to-toe in front of a number of flowers and gold balloons. She placed one hand on her hip and gazed directly at the camera lens with her legs parted.

Ora geotagged her upload with London, United Kingdom, informing fans where she celebrated her big day.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 66,000 likes and over 725 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16 million followers.

“I’m glad you had an amazing birthday even if were in lockdown!” one user wrote.

“Looking delicious. You are looking stunningly beautiful,” another person shared.

“So proud of you, thank you for spreading your amazing life with us, thank you for inspiring us every day, love you so much, and thank you for existing,” remarked a third fan.

“You deserve this whole world and beyond,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the red heart emoji.

According to Famous Birthdays, Ora turned 30-years-old on November 26 and is the most popular celebrity born in Kosovo.

Earlier this month, she attended the MTV Europe Music Awards in a strapless yellow dress that featured a dramatic ruffled detailing on it.