Melissa Riso Flaunts Curves In Blue Lace Lingerie While Delivering A Special Message

Melissa Riso was scantily clad as she stepped in front of the camera to deliver a special message to her over 1.2 million followers this week. The stunning brunette opted to flaunt her curves while serving up a steamy look.

In the sexy snap, Melissa let it all hang out in a powder blue lace lingerie set. The smoking hot model gave her fans something to drool over while enjoying their Thanksgiving Day dinner as she wished them all a safe and happy holiday.

Melissa’s cupped bra featured a plunging neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. It clung tightly to her chest while showing off her muscular arms and shoulders in the process.

Her matching panties boasted a satin waistline that wrapped snugly around her tiny waist. The garment was cut high over her curvy hips to expose her hips as it gave fans a peek at her toned thighs. Her taut tummy and impressive abs were also in full view for the snap. She accessorized the barely there look with a dainty chain around her neck.

Melissa stood in front of a plain white backdrop as she posed with her hip pushed out for the pic. She had both of her arms raised above her head and her back slightly arched as she gave a seductive stare into the lens.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose curls that cascaded down both of her shoulders.

Melissa’s followers didn’t waste any time showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 17,000 times within the two days since it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 320 messages during that time.

“You look beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Perfect,” declared another.

“Absolutely gorgeous babe,” a third social media user gushed.

“Have a great Thanksgiving with your loved ones. Be safe,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her fit physique in racy outfits online. She’s been known to fill her timeline with snapshots of herself showcasing her round booty, flashing her busty chest, and spotlighting her long, lean legs.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melissa recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she shared a photo of herself rocking a pair of gray cotton undies and a matching bra while lounging in her bed. That post was also popular among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 18,000 likes and over 300 comments.