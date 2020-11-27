Resurfaced Photos Show Princess Diana Wearing A Bikini During Outing On Luxury Yacht

A series of photos that resurfaced this week give a rare glimpse of Princess Diana’s private life, showing the Princess of Wales wearing a bikini as she enjoyed a day out on a yacht.

As the New York Post reported, the images were shared by friend and fashion mogul Giancarlo Giammetti, the co-founder of Valentino. The pictures were reportedly captured aboard the company yacht, where she was seen with other friends from the fashion industry. The snapshots were apparently taken during a trip to Italy in 1990, two years before she had separated from Prince Charles and seven years before her death in a car accident in Paris, France.

The photos showed the short-haired princess wearing large sunglasses and a button-down purple shirt with a patterned bikini underneath. In one image, she held a glass while flashing a slight smile, with the beautiful water and a rocky island in the background.

The pictures were first posted around the anniversary of her death on August 31 but resurfaced this week after being published by the British newspaper The Sun.

As the report noted, Princess Diana appeared happy as she took in the sun in a bikini, but inside there was much turmoil. At that time, she was reportedly in the midst of a two-year affair with Household Cavalry officer James Hewitt, and her husband was being unfaithful as well.

“When the holiday snaps were taken, Diana was nine years on from her 1981 ‘fairytale wedding’ to Prince Charles, and their marriage was on the rocks,” the report noted. “Charles had picked up his relationship with former girlfriend Camilla Parker-Bowles, who Diana had confronted at a party a year before.”

At the time the images were snapped, Princes Diana was a major target for British media, yet the photos had never been seen before they were first shared earlier this year. There was new attention on her life starting in 2017 with the 20th anniversary of her death, with other new images and interviews with those close to her being released.

As The Inquisitr reported, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a throwback picture last year showing Princess Diana during an African tour. The couple posted the image, which showed Harry’s mother meeting with men who had lost their legs in landmine attacks, ahead of their own trip to the continent and to highlight the work Princess Diana had done in eliminating landmines around the globe.