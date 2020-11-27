Daisey O’Donnell Flaunts Incredible Figure In Sexy Lingerie Set

On Thursday, November 26, Daisey O’Donnell took to her Instagram page to tease her fans with a new flirty update. The English model shared a snapshot of herself flaunting her enviable curves and assets in a snug lingerie set from Lounge Underwear.

In the saucy pic, Daisey was seen wearing an all-white bra-and-panty combo. The bra had a sporty look that featured a deep neckline, exposing her ample cleavage. It also had a unique design, with the middle of the chest covered in opaque fabric, while the sides were sheer. The small straps clung to her lean shoulders, highlighting her toned arms.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms that boasted a high-cut design that helped accentuate her slender hips. Like the top, the undergarment also had sheer cut-outs. Notably, the low-cut waistline helped showcase her flat stomach and abs. The light-colored set complemented her bronze tan.

In the photo, Daisey was snapped indoors, clad in her intimates. She stood in a place that looked like a hallway. The walls were painted white, and the area seemed to be well-lit for indoor photography.

The babe struck a casual pose with her body angled to the side and her left leg forward. She placed her left hand on the side of her thigh while her right hand touched the wall. Daisey faced the photographer and offered a closed-lip smile. The background showed the corridor and several doors.

Daisey wore her highlighted blond hair down, parted in the middle, and styled in soft waves. She let the long strands fall over her shoulder and down her back. Her long nails were painted with bright red polish. For the occasion, she opted to wear two necklaces, three bracelets, a watch, and several rings.

In the caption, the influencer let her fans know about Lounge Underwear’s “Black Friday Sale.” She tagged the brand in both the post and the picture.

The newest share proved to be a hit with Daisey’s dedicated Instagram followers. As of this writing, the post amassed more than 26,400 likes and upwards of 200 comments. Fans took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments, openly praising her stunning physique and beauty. Other admirers opted to express their thoughts for the model by simply dropping a string of emoji.

“You look amazing in white! Such a hottie!” a follower commented.

“The first thing I saw on Instagram today, and it inspired me to work. Working at home has been a struggle with my motivation declining, but you helped me today,” another fan wrote.

“You look phenomenal in every photo you post. So stunning!” gushed a third admirer.